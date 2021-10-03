Live events coming up in Hattiesburg
(HATTIESBURG, MS) Hattiesburg is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hattiesburg:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 126 Mobile Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Let's have a party with a purpose! Put on your dressy clothes and party the night away.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
This event has been rescheduled to November 12, 2021 (was previously scheduled for April 23, 2021)
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Blue Öyster Cult with Magnolia Bayou at The Historic Saenger Theater! The Block Party starts at 6:30 pm!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
An electric night of glitz and glam, highlighting BLACK ACHIEVEMENT through the education and celebration of Black unity! #BlackEXUBERANCE
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 210 South 25th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Femme Squad is a biweekly support group for queer women & nonbinary femmes in the greater Hattiesburg, MS area.
Comments / 0