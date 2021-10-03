CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Live events coming up in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Hattiesburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hattiesburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5j4m_0cFqYkP600

Pink Friday - Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 126 Mobile Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Let's have a party with a purpose! Put on your dressy clothes and party the night away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tt2wP_0cFqYkP600

An Evening with Steven Curtis Chapman and Mac Powell

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This event has been rescheduled to November 12, 2021 (was previously scheduled for April 23, 2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sd5kS_0cFqYkP600

Blue Öyster Cult at The Historic Saenger Theater

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Blue Öyster Cult with Magnolia Bayou at The Historic Saenger Theater! The Block Party starts at 6:30 pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5vd0_0cFqYkP600

BLACK is GOLD - Black Alumni Gala

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

An electric night of glitz and glam, highlighting BLACK ACHIEVEMENT through the education and celebration of Black unity! #BlackEXUBERANCE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RElMD_0cFqYkP600

Femme Squad

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 South 25th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Femme Squad is a biweekly support group for queer women & nonbinary femmes in the greater Hattiesburg, MS area.

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
