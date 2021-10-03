Covington events coming up

(COVINGTON, GA) Live events are coming to Covington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

5 o’ Clock Blind Draw Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 7189 Turner Lake Rd NW, Covington, GA

Cornhole Tournament every Wednesday. Registration begins at 7 and Bags fly at 8. $10 entry per person - Blind draw - double elimination. 100% payout. Hosted by Southern Cornhole 770-385-3060



Massage and Merlot Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Come experience the healing hands of our therapist with a complimentary mini massage and a glass of wine!

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Covington, GA 30014

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Covington-area adults ages 18+)

Conyers Covington Oktober Fest Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6244 Highway 212, Covington, GA 30016

Join us for The Conyers & Covington Ocktober Fest powered by Bee's In The Trap, ATL Dope Events in partnership with ISSA Funnel & 105.5 FM.

CMG: Flipping Into Fall 2021 Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 13180 Independence Circle, Covington, GA 30014

Join us for Champion Mindset Gymnastics 1st Annual Flipping into Fall Gymnastics Meet. This season opener is one you don’t want to miss!