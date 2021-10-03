CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, GA

Covington events coming up

Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 6 days ago

(COVINGTON, GA) Live events are coming to Covington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYPy4_0cFqYjWN00

5 o’ Clock Blind Draw

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 7189 Turner Lake Rd NW, Covington, GA

Cornhole Tournament every Wednesday. Registration begins at 7 and Bags fly at 8. $10 entry per person - Blind draw - double elimination. 100% payout. Hosted by Southern Cornhole 770-385-3060\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLJ0l_0cFqYjWN00

Massage and Merlot

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Come experience the healing hands of our therapist with a complimentary mini massage and a glass of wine!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Is2rU_0cFqYjWN00

Covington Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Covington, GA 30014

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Covington-area adults ages 18+)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vng61_0cFqYjWN00

Conyers Covington Oktober Fest

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6244 Highway 212, Covington, GA 30016

Join us for The Conyers & Covington Ocktober Fest powered by Bee's In The Trap, ATL Dope Events in partnership with ISSA Funnel & 105.5 FM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1J7z_0cFqYjWN00

CMG: Flipping Into Fall 2021

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 13180 Independence Circle, Covington, GA 30014

Join us for Champion Mindset Gymnastics 1st Annual Flipping into Fall Gymnastics Meet. This season opener is one you don’t want to miss!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, GA
Government
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ga Cornhole Tournament#Southern Cornhole#Couple Com#Ga 30014 Couple#Ga 30016 Join#The Conyers Covington#Ocktober Fest#Bee#Issa Funnel 105 5 Fm#Ga 30014 Join
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Covington Voice

Covington Voice

Covington, GA
100
Followers
245
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy