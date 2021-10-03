CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Houma calendar: Coming events

(HOUMA, LA) Live events are coming to Houma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houma area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpO51_0cFqYide00

Free Bike Pictures

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1740 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma, LA

Bring your motorcycle in for a free professional picture printed on site while you visit our showroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSYEr_0cFqYide00

Wedding/Reception (private event)

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2221 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma, LA

Wedding/Reception (private event) at Bayou Blue Hall, 2221 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma, LA 70364, Houma, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 06:00 am to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QO2e3_0cFqYide00

Supersoakers @ Lacareta Houma

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1327 St Charles St, Houma, LA

Supersoakers Band back in action at Lacareta Houma on 10-03-21 at 11am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9HXl_0cFqYide00

Double Play at Jeaux’s

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Double Play at Jeaux’s is on Facebook. To connect with Double Play at Jeaux’s, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sXpt_0cFqYide00

8th Annual Bayou Beer Festival

Houma, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1208 Museum Drive, Houma, LA 70360

Get ready for the 8th Annual World Famous Bayou Beer Festival!

