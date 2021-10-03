Live events coming up in Bloomington
(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Bloomington is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Bloomington area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 48 Sunset Rd, Bloomington, IL
In the spirit of Hazle Buck Ewing, trick-or-treaters are welcome to walk the grounds, take photos, and receive a treat on October 31. \n
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 200 N Main St, Bloomington, IL
Season:Year Round Market Hours:Summer Market:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:30 AM - 12PMLocation:Museum Square,132 W Jefferson St
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 201 S Roosevelt Ave, Bloomington, IL
Power skating sessions will be held on Sundays September through December. Sessions are $20 each. Sessions will be limited to 45 participants, so sign up to reserve your spot today! Registration...
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM
Address: 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701
Harmony College Midwest is the premier educational music event in Illinois! In year 2, we have great options for individuals and quartets!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 1201 Croxton Avenue, Bloomington, IL 61701
Come help support FIRE Foundation of Central IL! Learn how inclusion in our Catholic Schools is possible while spending time with friends.
