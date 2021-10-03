CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Live events coming up in Bloomington

Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 6 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Bloomington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EVLG_0cFqYgsC00

Trick-or-Treating at the Manor

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 48 Sunset Rd, Bloomington, IL

In the spirit of Hazle Buck Ewing, trick-or-treaters are welcome to walk the grounds, take photos, and receive a treat on October 31. \n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOvnC_0cFqYgsC00

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 N Main St, Bloomington, IL

Season:Year Round Market Hours:Summer Market:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:30 AM - 12PMLocation:Museum Square,132 W Jefferson St

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPPz8_0cFqYgsC00

Power Skating Session

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 201 S Roosevelt Ave, Bloomington, IL

Power skating sessions will be held on Sundays September through December. Sessions are $20 each. Sessions will be limited to 45 participants, so sign up to reserve your spot today! Registration...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byPqz_0cFqYgsC00

Harmony College Midwest 2022

Bloomington, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701

Harmony College Midwest is the premier educational music event in Illinois! In year 2, we have great options for individuals and quartets!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjs3k_0cFqYgsC00

Mimosas and Lunch for the FIRE

Bloomington, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1201 Croxton Avenue, Bloomington, IL 61701

Come help support FIRE Foundation of Central IL! Learn how inclusion in our Catholic Schools is possible while spending time with friends.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#W Jefferson St Starts#Il Power#Catholic Schools
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Bloomington Today

Bloomington Today

Bloomington, IL
110
Followers
284
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy