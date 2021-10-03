CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Live events coming up in Flagstaff

 6 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Live events are coming to Flagstaff.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flagstaff area:

David Huckfelt

Flagstaff, AZ

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Address: 2300 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Greenhouse Productions & Creative Flagstaff are pleased to present David Huckfelt in concert at the Coconino Center for the Arts on 1/28/22

Indigenous Visit Day

Flagstaff, AZ

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 West Butler Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Discover how NAU honors cultures through academic and personal development.

Landsharks & Laughs

Flagstaff, AZ

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 22 West Historic Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Alumni and former NAU Landshark - Pepper Lamb brings his humor back to Flagstaff Arizona

Downtown Flagstaff Urbanathalon

Flagstaff, AZ

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 6 E. Aspen Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Join us for Downtown Flagstaff's first URBANATHALON presented by The Spin Box Studio and the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance!

Avalanche Training Level I (Feb. 25-27, 2022)

Flagstaff, AZ

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 9300 North Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

The Level I curriculum is designed to give participants a thorough, practical introduction to avalanches.

