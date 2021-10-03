Jackson calendar: Coming events
(JACKSON, TN) Jackson is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Address: 400 South Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301
Join United Way of West Tennessee at Unitas - the organization's largest fundraising event - in celebration of their 80th anniversary.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1320 S Highland Ave, Jackson, TN
Goodwill Career Solutions conducts free High School Equivalency Diploma classes (HiSET) from 9 a.m.-noon every Monday and Wednesday at its Career Solutions Center at 1320 S. Highland Ave. in...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM
Address: 400 South Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301
Bringing you a taste of the 90's with the Quad City Reunion Tour!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Enjoy hiking with the women of Kappa Delta! These girls will collect items from nature and then turn them into fun and creative pieces of art! Girls will then earn their Outdoor Art Maker badge...
