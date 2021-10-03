Sioux City events calendar

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sioux City area:

Siouxland Polar Plunge Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

LET'S FREEZE! Join us on Saturday, October 30 at O'Connor Heating & Cooling for our Annual Siouxland Polar Plunge! Raise $75 for Special Olympics athletes, create a team, dress up, and take the...

Southern Hills Mall Offsite Adoption Event Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4400 Sergeant Rd Ste 317, Sioux City, IA

Check us out at the Southern Hills Mall and find your fur-ever loving pet! Always a great selection of puppies, dogs, kittens and cats to choose from! You will find us at the Southern Hills Mall...

CATS Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 528 Pierce St, Sioux City, IA

Broadway At The Orpheum Sioux City welcomes CATS. Experience the memory shared by millions on October 6 & 7. October 7 performance tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10am. October 6...

Helen M. Lewis presents on Edward S. Curtis Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Sioux City, IA

Helen M. Lewis, WITCC instructor, will discuss Edward S. Curtis’ Native American photographs at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24 at Betty Strong Encounter Center. Lewis will also discuss the connection...

Trunk or Treat 2021 Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Sioux City, IA

Join us for a safe and fun event for the whole family!! Our agents will decorate their cars and be waiting for your little ghouls and goblins to come Trunk-or-Treat with us.