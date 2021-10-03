Live events Poughkeepsie — what’s coming up

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Poughkeepsie is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Poughkeepsie area:

Walktober Festival Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 61 Parker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY

Walktober Festival at Walkway Over The Hudson Bridge, Walkway Over The Hudson, Highland, NY 12601, Highland, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 05:00 pm

Chamber Network, Present & Refer Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: behind library under blue awning, 141 Boardman Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY

The Chamber presents a virtual Network, Present & Refer event on Thursday, October 7th at 12 noon. Chamber members from all categories will be able to present for 2 minutes to a collection of 25...

Get in Line to Dance! Line Dancing Night at Revel 32° Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 32 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Let's dance! Come on down to Revel 32° for a fantastic night of line dancing to all your favorite country and party tunes - free admission!

Staccato en concierto / Staccato in concert Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 9 Vassar St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Staccato en concierto / Staccato in concert at Cunneen-Hackett Art Gallery, 12 Vassar Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, Poughkeepsie, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:30 pm

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Vassar Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The Big Band Sound 25-piece jazz orchestra presents a stage show featuring favorite Christmastime, wintertime, and holiday time music.