CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

Live events Poughkeepsie — what’s coming up

Poughkeepsie Voice
Poughkeepsie Voice
 6 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Poughkeepsie is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Poughkeepsie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k32Qg_0cFqYcLI00

Walktober Festival

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 61 Parker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY

Walktober Festival at Walkway Over The Hudson Bridge, Walkway Over The Hudson, Highland, NY 12601, Highland, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7ICx_0cFqYcLI00

Chamber Network, Present & Refer

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: behind library under blue awning, 141 Boardman Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY

The Chamber presents a virtual Network, Present & Refer event on Thursday, October 7th at 12 noon. Chamber members from all categories will be able to present for 2 minutes to a collection of 25...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SExj_0cFqYcLI00

Get in Line to Dance! Line Dancing Night at Revel 32°

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 32 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Let's dance! Come on down to Revel 32° for a fantastic night of line dancing to all your favorite country and party tunes - free admission!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcMfd_0cFqYcLI00

Staccato en concierto / Staccato in concert

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 9 Vassar St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Staccato en concierto / Staccato in concert at Cunneen-Hackett Art Gallery, 12 Vassar Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, Poughkeepsie, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AE97j_0cFqYcLI00

Swingin' in the Holidays! Big Band Style (Benefit for Sparrow's Nest)

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Vassar Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The Big Band Sound 25-piece jazz orchestra presents a stage show featuring favorite Christmastime, wintertime, and holiday time music.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
City
Highland, NY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#Vassar#Line Dancing#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie, NY
101
Followers
294
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy