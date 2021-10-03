Cheyenne events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

 6 days ago

(CHEYENNE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Cheyenne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheyenne:

2021 Cheyenne Soccer Club Gala

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 4603 Lions Park Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001

There will be Food & Drinks, Silent Auction, Music and Special Guest Comedian Brandt Tobler.

ICS-300 Intermediate - Laramie County, October 12-14, 2021 (WDH)

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 W 18th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Please bring copies of all prerequisites and your FEMA SID# to class.  You can get your FEMA SID number at https://cdp.dhs.gov/femasid It i

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cheyenne, WY 82001

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

LOBBY VOLUNTEER - Michael W. Smith - Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 510 West 20th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Come help out the lobby team at the Michael W. Smith Forever tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

IMPORTANT: This event was rescheduled for November 4, 2021. All purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

With Cheyenne Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

