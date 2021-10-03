CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe calendar: What's coming up

Monroe Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Live events are coming to Monroe.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monroe area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsIQA_0cFqYaZq00

Sunday Scramble

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 8475 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, LA

Game on at Chennault Golf Course! Fun for a great cause and prizes, too! Shotgun start. $45 entry. Call 329-2454 to register.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5fLf_0cFqYaZq00

Shamir & Tyler’s Gender Reveal

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2300 Sycamore Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Come and join us as we reveal our baby’s gender !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbSGI_0cFqYaZq00

POWER-UP ALL BLACK GALA

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 401 Lea Joyner Expressway, Monroe, LA 71201

Power- Up has much pleasure in inviting all members of our community to come dressed in your best black formal attire and groove with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIcJm_0cFqYaZq00

Saturday Night w/ SnaZz NO COVER CHARGE!

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Yes!!! 💃🏽 BY POPULAR DEMAND They are back!!! The always entertaining 🎵💃🏽 super FUN party band, SnaZz out of Mississippi, will be back at Desiard Plaza Centre this Saturday October 2nd!! NO...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwHXk_0cFqYaZq00

Oktoberfest

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come enjoy some brews and food in the spirit of Oktoberfest! Beer cheese, brats, and pretzels while supplies last along with our original menu you all love so much!! Make sure to dress in your...

