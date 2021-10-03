What’s up Medford: Local events calendar

(MEDFORD, OR) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medford:

41st Annual Bird Mart Medford, OR

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Join us for the Northwest Bird Club's 41st annual Bird Mart event! Birds for sale: parrots, finches, canaries, doves & more! Bird items for sale: cages, food, seeds, toys & more! Check out the...

DART Mobile Tech Van @ Hawthorne Park Medford, OR

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 501 E Main St, Medford, OR

DART is a mobile tech van, library outreach vehicle, Wi-Fi hotspot, and computer lab all rolled into one! Visit DART at Hawthorne Park Every other Friday from 11:00am to 2:00pm DART's location...

Concealed Handgun License Course – Medford, OR Medford, OR

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2300 Biddle Rd, Medford, OR

This class meets and exceeds the state of Oregon requirements to apply for a Concealed Handgun License. Students are not required to bring any equipment with them to the course. Focused Fire...

Southern Oregon Artists' Show and Sale Medford, OR

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Southern Oregon Artists' Show and Sale at 1900 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504-5320, United States on Fri Oct 01 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 04:00 pm

Friday 10/22 Public Shopping | JBF Medford (FREE) Medford, OR

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1701 S. Pacific Highway, Medford, OR 97501

Get in the door FREE to shop 50-90% off retail prices from over 200 local families!