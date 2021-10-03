CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

What's up Medford: Local events calendar

Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MEDFORD, OR) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2sZA_0cFqYZdz00

41st Annual Bird Mart

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Join us for the Northwest Bird Club's 41st annual Bird Mart event! Birds for sale: parrots, finches, canaries, doves & more! Bird items for sale: cages, food, seeds, toys & more! Check out the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHOko_0cFqYZdz00

DART Mobile Tech Van @ Hawthorne Park

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 501 E Main St, Medford, OR

DART is a mobile tech van, library outreach vehicle, Wi-Fi hotspot, and computer lab all rolled into one! Visit DART at Hawthorne Park Every other Friday from 11:00am to 2:00pm DART's location...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvnQX_0cFqYZdz00

Concealed Handgun License Course – Medford, OR

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2300 Biddle Rd, Medford, OR

This class meets and exceeds the state of Oregon requirements to apply for a Concealed Handgun License. Students are not required to bring any equipment with them to the course. Focused Fire...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLzuJ_0cFqYZdz00

Southern Oregon Artists' Show and Sale

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Southern Oregon Artists' Show and Sale at 1900 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504-5320, United States on Fri Oct 01 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBjHS_0cFqYZdz00

Friday 10/22 Public Shopping | JBF Medford (FREE)

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1701 S. Pacific Highway, Medford, OR 97501

Get in the door FREE to shop 50-90% off retail prices from over 200 local families!

