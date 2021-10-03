Lima events calendar

(LIMA, OH) Live events are coming to Lima.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lima:

Coffee With a Cop Day Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1519 Harding Hwy, Lima, OH

Wednesday, October 6 is national Coffee With A Cop Day. Join Allen County Sheriff Matthew Treglia, American Township Police Chief Michael Haines, and Elida Police Chief Dale Metzger for a cup of...

5K Pumpkin Run Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1751 Spencerville Rd, Lima, OH

Bring the Family! The 5K Pumpkin Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9th starting at 9:00am. This race will take place a Woodlawn Cemetery. You may also like the following events from Lima YMCA

Warhammer 40,000 Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2815 Elida Rd, Lima, OH

Warhammer 40,000 at Deck Factory Lima, Ohio, Lima, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 01:00 pm

Kukri making class with Warriors Way Forge Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

‼️‼️ EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT!!!‼️‼️ We have the opportunity to send 4 veterans, currently serving, or Gold Star family members to a day of forging with Warriors Way Forge, and blade smith, David Bates...

Women's Conference Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1920 Roschman Ave, Lima, OH

List of Prophetess Adele Gray upcoming events. Business Events by Prophetess Adele Gray. Events - Women's Conference, Women's Conference, Women's Conference.