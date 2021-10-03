Morgantown calendar: Coming events

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Morgantown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morgantown:

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 693 Hite St, Morgantown, WV 26501

By renowned mathematician Po-Shen Loh, this event is for families of 5th–8th graders who are interested in math and education.

Earl Anderson Marine Corps League Detachment 342 Reservation Agreement 2021 – 2023 Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, WV

A Viking Halloween VII – 2021 Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 141 Green Bag Road, Morgantown, WV

* SOLD OUT!!! – Meet Capped at 50 Members! * **”Nonrefundable due to limited spots”** The eeriest night in strongman RETURNS and is set for October […]

Paul Mesaros Gallery: McLean Fahnestock Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Morgantown, WV

Contemporary media and video art exhibition by McLean Fahnestock. View the full event details here: https://calendar.wvu.edu/site/ccarts/event/paul-mesaros-gallery-mclean-fahnestock-13/

Bo McMillion Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Bo McMillion at 669 Madigan Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501-6715, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm