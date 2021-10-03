CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Indio calendar: What's coming up

Indio Voice
Indio Voice
 6 days ago

(INDIO, CA) Indio is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indio area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efMBz_0cFqYV7500

Xavier Prep Boys Varsity Water Polo @ Indio

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

The Indio (CA) varsity water polo team has a home conference game vs. Xavier Prep (Palm Desert, CA) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 3:15p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEN2u_0cFqYV7500

Harvest Festival

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 46923 Calhoun St, Indio, CA

Bring your children to our Harvest Festival so we will have a chance to give them candy and tell them and you about the love of Christ. We will be wearing costumes and will decorate our cars with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127sjh_0cFqYV7500

MANÁ Tribute Concert, Indio CA | Fantasy Springs Casino at "The Rock Yard"

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Corazón de Maná | Tribute to MANÁ live in “The Rock Yard” (outdoor amphitheater stage) celebrating all of the mega-hits in one high energy concert. Also performing "Tania Y Su Nueva Era" opening...

Maddie & Tae - Country Night at The Rock Yard

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the Coachella Valley’s premier live entertainment destination, and KPLM Big 106 are bringing YOU a star-studded FREE concert as a part of Country Night at The Rock...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486IIX_0cFqYV7500

ALL YOUTH AGES - Archery - Indio, CA 2021

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Description Internet registration is not available for this activity. Archery is a sport to assist with muscle development, accuracy, balance and coordination. Archery fosters increased...

ABOUT

With Indio Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

