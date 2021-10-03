Indio calendar: What's coming up

(INDIO, CA) Indio is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indio area:

Xavier Prep Boys Varsity Water Polo @ Indio Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

The Indio (CA) varsity water polo team has a home conference game vs. Xavier Prep (Palm Desert, CA) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 3:15p.

Harvest Festival Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 46923 Calhoun St, Indio, CA

Bring your children to our Harvest Festival so we will have a chance to give them candy and tell them and you about the love of Christ. We will be wearing costumes and will decorate our cars with...

MANÁ Tribute Concert, Indio CA | Fantasy Springs Casino at "The Rock Yard" Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Corazón de Maná | Tribute to MANÁ live in “The Rock Yard” (outdoor amphitheater stage) celebrating all of the mega-hits in one high energy concert. Also performing "Tania Y Su Nueva Era" opening...

Maddie & Tae - Country Night at The Rock Yard Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the Coachella Valley’s premier live entertainment destination, and KPLM Big 106 are bringing YOU a star-studded FREE concert as a part of Country Night at The Rock...

ALL YOUTH AGES - Archery - Indio, CA 2021 Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Description Internet registration is not available for this activity. Archery is a sport to assist with muscle development, accuracy, balance and coordination. Archery fosters increased...