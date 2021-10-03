Live events coming up in Decatur

(DECATUR, IL) Decatur has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Decatur area:

Decatur's Got Talent

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

Watch as 20 local performers compete for the $5,000 grand prize.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Decatur, IL 62521

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Boo at the Zoo

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 71 S Country Club Rd, Decatur, IL

Boo at the Zoo Come and enjoy this family tradition the last two weekends of October. You can support the zoo while collecting treats, enjoying the decorations, spinning on the carousel, and...

HOBL 8912 -03 Cricut class - Halloween Box Card

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3357 N President Howard Brown Blvd, Decatur, IL

Work along in a step-by-step class where you will import, cut and assemble collapsible box cards. You will even learn how easy it is to design your own! Bring your machine, laptop or iPad. This...

Friday Night Magic

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 228 W Main St, Decatur, IL

Entry: $6 Format: Standard Prize Pool: Pack-per-Win Winner gets a foil promo pack Top 4 gets a promo pack If you have an questions about any events, please message our Facebook page or call...