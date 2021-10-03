Florence events calendar
(FLORENCE, SC) Florence has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 300 Whitman Avenue, Florence, SC 29501
Proud to present to Florence and surrounding areas… the 1st Annual Kids Prom. This will be an evening of elegance, giveaways, & SAFE fun!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 1125 West Evans Street, Florence, SC 29501
Great Vibe, Great People, Great Food, Great Vendors, Great Atmosphere!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 111 West Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29501
Join in the fun at the Florence County Museum’s socially distanced Indigo Dip and Dye.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501
3rd Annual Non Profit {VetLife4Life} 22Kfor22 Raising Awareness for Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:15 AM
Address: 2443 West Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501
Course Name: Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs Date: November 14th Location: (Kenneth Shuler School 2443 West Lucas Street)
