Florence events calendar

(FLORENCE, SC) Florence has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:

1st Annual Kids Prom Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Whitman Avenue, Florence, SC 29501

Proud to present to Florence and surrounding areas… the 1st Annual Kids Prom. This will be an evening of elegance, giveaways, & SAFE fun!

The Exclusive CuTT Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1125 West Evans Street, Florence, SC 29501

Great Vibe, Great People, Great Food, Great Vendors, Great Atmosphere!

Indigo Dip & Dye Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 111 West Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29501

Join in the fun at the Florence County Museum’s socially distanced Indigo Dip and Dye.

3rd Annual 22Kfor22 Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501

3rd Annual Non Profit {VetLife4Life} 22Kfor22 Raising Awareness for Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:15 AM

Address: 2443 West Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501

Course Name: Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs Date: November 14th Location: (Kenneth Shuler School 2443 West Lucas Street)