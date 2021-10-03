Fort Smith events calendar

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Smith area:

Apples, Beer, & Chili at Christ the King Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2121 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901

Enjoy an adult's night out with all the apple desserts, home brew beer, and chili you can handle! There will be music and games too.

Student Honors Recital Competition Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

The Department of Music and Theatre presents its inaugural music student honors recital competition. Various students will be performing as part of a competition for both prize money and the...

Harvest Time Academy Glow in the Park 5k Run Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Harvest Time Academy Glow in the Park 5k Run is on Friday October 29, 2021. It includes the following events: 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Run.

Connect Classes — TPC | FORT SMITH Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Classes for: Toddlers, Kids, Youth, Young Adults and Adult. As well as Bible Study in English and Spanish.

Sunday Worship Service 8:30am Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1400 Grand Ave, Fort Smith, AR

« All Events Sunday Morning Worship Service October 31 @ 10:30 am