Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith events calendar

Fort Smith News Beat
 6 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Smith area:

Apples, Beer, & Chili at Christ the King

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2121 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901

Enjoy an adult's night out with all the apple desserts, home brew beer, and chili you can handle! There will be music and games too.

Student Honors Recital Competition

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

The Department of Music and Theatre presents its inaugural music student honors recital competition. Various students will be performing as part of a competition for both prize money and the...

Harvest Time Academy Glow in the Park 5k Run

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Harvest Time Academy Glow in the Park 5k Run is on Friday October 29, 2021. It includes the following events: 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Run.

Connect Classes — TPC | FORT SMITH

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Classes for: Toddlers, Kids, Youth, Young Adults and Adult. As well as Bible Study in English and Spanish.

Sunday Worship Service 8:30am

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1400 Grand Ave, Fort Smith, AR

« All Events Sunday Morning Worship Service October 31 @ 10:30 am

#Live Events#Kids Youth#Sun Oct 10#Ar
Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
