Events on the Kennewick calendar

 6 days ago

(KENNEWICK, WA) Live events are coming to Kennewick.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kennewick area:

Back To The Garden- Fall Lotion Making Workshop

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 924 North Columbia Center Boulevard, Kennewick, WA 99336

This will be a fun filled class for those who want something new to try. Learn how to make your own body lotion with natural ingredients.

Dynamic Duo 2 on 2 Basketball Tournament

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Madskills Basketball is partnering with PACER'S Bullying Prevention Center to bring you 1st annual Dynamic Duo 2 on 2 Basketball Tournament. Registration will open 9/15 . There will great...

Lymphoma-Leukemia-Multi-Myeloma Support Group (Virtual)

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 7350 W Deschutes Ave building a, Kennewick, WA

Supportive conversation and sharing for patients, family members and caregivers for those who have been or are diagnosed with Lymphoma or Multiple Myeloma. Now virtual! Please call (509) 737-3427...

From The Deep (1pm-3pm)

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: North Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336

Release the Kraken! Join us at the Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival for paint class!

Dino Mayhem!

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2901-F Southridge Blvd, Kennewick, WA

Dino Drop-In presents "Dino Mayhem" a family-friendly costume party! There will be games, crafts, treats, carousel rides, a costume contest & SPOOKY fun! Vivid Imaginations Face Painting will be...

ABOUT

With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

