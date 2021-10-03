CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

What’s up Jacksonville: Local events calendar

Jacksonville Voice
Jacksonville Voice
 6 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKn93_0cFqYPoj00

Fozzy w/ Through Fire & Royal Bliss

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2620 Onslow Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho brings his high energy rock band to Jacksonville! Rock music and wrestling fans, this is a must see show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oq4US_0cFqYPoj00

Onslow Veterans Pow Wow

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 146 Broadhurst Rd, Jacksonville, NC

Celebrating current and past servicemen and women through Native American culture. The Onslow Veterans Pow Wow serves to provide a cultural experience for residents of Onslow County, and adjoining...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2aDo_0cFqYPoj00

SOLD OUT! Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2460 Gum Ranch Rd., Jacksonville, NC 28540

Get your tickets to the Big Daddy Weave "All Things New" Tour!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhJrd_0cFqYPoj00

Virtual Credit Report/FICO Score Basics Class

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: Zoom, Jacksonville, NC 28540

This class will help you have a better understanding of what a credit report is and how it impacts your FICO Score.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4f7b_0cFqYPoj00

Let It Snow: Planetarium Show (12/30/21)

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 Court Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540

"Let It Snow" is a treat for the eyes and ears.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jericho
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville, NC
116
Followers
286
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy