What’s up Jacksonville: Local events calendar

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Jacksonville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 2620 Onslow Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho brings his high energy rock band to Jacksonville! Rock music and wrestling fans, this is a must see show!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 146 Broadhurst Rd, Jacksonville, NC
Celebrating current and past servicemen and women through Native American culture. The Onslow Veterans Pow Wow serves to provide a cultural experience for residents of Onslow County, and adjoining...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 2460 Gum Ranch Rd., Jacksonville, NC 28540
Get your tickets to the Big Daddy Weave "All Things New" Tour!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: Zoom, Jacksonville, NC 28540
This class will help you have a better understanding of what a credit report is and how it impacts your FICO Score.
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Address: 50 Court Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540
"Let It Snow" is a treat for the eyes and ears.
