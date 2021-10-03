CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Events on the Missoula calendar

 6 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) Missoula is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Missoula:

Oct 30th 1st annual Trunk or Treat

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

To keep it simple and consistent, we will park at Ross, no cruising. Decorate your car, the bed of your truck, your jeep or whatever you decide to park. This is going to be a kid friendly event...

KIDS EARLY PAINT: Spooky Tree (8+)

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2100 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT

Welcome to PWAT - Missoula! PLEASE READ the following details, as policies are strictly enforced. We welcome guests ages 8 AND OLDER to this class. This is NOT a BYOB class. Unfortunately, we...

16th Annual Halloween Bash!

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 455 E Main St, Missoula, MT

16th Annual Halloween Bash! at Missoula Public Library, 301 E Main St, Missoula, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Bears and Bear Safety with Bear Aware

Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 120 Hickory Street, #A, Missoula, MT 59801

Get set-up with the most accurate bear safety information with Bear Aware educators.

Paint and Sip: Rustic Sunflower

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2100 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT

Come paint this fall flower favorite on our shiplap boards! Instruction is guided and supplies are provided.

Missoula Today

Missoula Today

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

With Missoula Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

