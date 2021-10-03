Live events Johnson City — what’s coming up

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Live events are coming to Johnson City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Johnson City:

Strahd Must Die Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 701 W Market St Suite 2, Johnson City, TN

The prophecy has said the first vampire Strahd Von Zarovich can be slain, once and for all. All artifacts to do so, lie within his castle Ravenloft. can the players K*ll this Dark Lord before...

Jared Bentley Solo Show at GoBurrito Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 121 Commerce St #104, Johnson City, TN

Jared Bentley Solo Show at GoBurrito at Go Burrito, 121 N Commerce St, Suite 104, Johnson City, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 07:30 pm

Worship Service and Sunday School Classes Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN

Join us for worship services and Sunday Cchool classes. Service times are as follows: 9:30 AM – contemporary worship service (Green Sanctuary) & Sunday School classes (classrooms) 11:00 AM –...

Toward Justice and Shared Humanity: Art Songs of Black Americans as Lens, Language, Vision, and Hope Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1328 W State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN

Toward Justice and Share Humanity Dr. Ollie Watts Davis, soprano, and Dr. Casey Robards, pianist, will present a recital featuring the works of black composers that explores how their music...

Junior Jump at Just Jump in Johnson City! Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2304 Silverdale Dr #600, Johnson City, TN

Join us for Junior Jump! During Junior Jump, 𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗷𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝟲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺𝘀𝗲𝗹𝘃𝗲𝘀!! Come get some worry-free playtime...