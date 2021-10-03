CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Live events Johnson City — what’s coming up

Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 6 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Live events are coming to Johnson City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Johnson City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLMfK_0cFqYNIV00

Strahd Must Die

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 701 W Market St Suite 2, Johnson City, TN

The prophecy has said the first vampire Strahd Von Zarovich can be slain, once and for all. All artifacts to do so, lie within his castle Ravenloft. can the players K*ll this Dark Lord before...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWLkg_0cFqYNIV00

Jared Bentley Solo Show at GoBurrito

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 121 Commerce St #104, Johnson City, TN

Jared Bentley Solo Show at GoBurrito at Go Burrito, 121 N Commerce St, Suite 104, Johnson City, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 07:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uq8Li_0cFqYNIV00

Worship Service and Sunday School Classes

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN

Join us for worship services and Sunday Cchool classes. Service times are as follows: 9:30 AM – contemporary worship service (Green Sanctuary) & Sunday School classes (classrooms) 11:00 AM –...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7Jsz_0cFqYNIV00

Toward Justice and Shared Humanity: Art Songs of Black Americans as Lens, Language, Vision, and Hope

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1328 W State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN

Toward Justice and Share Humanity Dr. Ollie Watts Davis, soprano, and Dr. Casey Robards, pianist, will present a recital featuring the works of black composers that explores how their music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTDGF_0cFqYNIV00

Junior Jump at Just Jump in Johnson City!

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2304 Silverdale Dr #600, Johnson City, TN

Join us for Junior Jump! During Junior Jump, 𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗷𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝟲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺𝘀𝗲𝗹𝘃𝗲𝘀!! Come get some worry-free playtime...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W State#Live Events#Commerce#N Commerce St#Sun Oct 10#Cchool#Green Sanctuary Rrb
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Johnson City Times

Johnson City Times

Johnson City, TN
173
Followers
290
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Johnson City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy