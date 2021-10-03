CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Coming soon: Mansfield events

Mansfield Times
Mansfield Times
 6 days ago

(MANSFIELD, OH) Mansfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mansfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dc3k6_0cFqYLX300

Ohio Clay & Glass Invitational

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH

October 3 – October 31, “The Ohio Clay & Glass Invitational” is a new event for the Mansfield Art Center giving a nod to our new Ceramic and Glass Studio. A call to Ohio clay and glass artists...

EC-10-02 to 10-23 Inktober - Ink-Tober

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH

Instructor: Gibby Kain 4 weeks class Saturday's October 02 -9-1-6-23 1 pm - 3pm $108 members | $120 non- members Ages: 15+ Are you looking for a fun way to connect through your art? Inktober is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400TwH_0cFqYLX300

Back to Church Sunday

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 258 Stadium St, Mansfield, OH

We invite you to come back home this Sunday! This year has been full of many distractions so use this Sunday to commit yourself and your family back to God. Join us Sunday Morning as Pastor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRNwg_0cFqYLX300

National Alpaca Farm Days

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1200 Rock Rd, Mansfield, OH

Savor a beautiful Fall day in the country, relax, and enjoy the peacefulness of our alpacas, the antics of our Angora goats, and the playfulness of our Angora rabbits. Learn about the many steps...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ATd5_0cFqYLX300

Pumpkin Glow at Kingwood Center Gardens

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 N Trimble Rd, Mansfield, OH

Saturday & Sunday, October 16 and 17; Saturday & Sunday, October 23 and 24 The Pumpkin Glow returns! Enjoy garden paths lit with a thousand jack-o-lanterns carved by the community, Scarecrow Row...

