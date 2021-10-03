Coming soon: Mansfield events

(MANSFIELD, OH) Mansfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mansfield:

Ohio Clay & Glass Invitational Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH

October 3 – October 31, “The Ohio Clay & Glass Invitational” is a new event for the Mansfield Art Center giving a nod to our new Ceramic and Glass Studio. A call to Ohio clay and glass artists...

EC-10-02 to 10-23 Inktober - Ink-Tober Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH

Instructor: Gibby Kain 4 weeks class Saturday's October 02 -9-1-6-23 1 pm - 3pm $108 members | $120 non- members Ages: 15+ Are you looking for a fun way to connect through your art? Inktober is...

Back to Church Sunday Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 258 Stadium St, Mansfield, OH

We invite you to come back home this Sunday! This year has been full of many distractions so use this Sunday to commit yourself and your family back to God. Join us Sunday Morning as Pastor...

National Alpaca Farm Days Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1200 Rock Rd, Mansfield, OH

Savor a beautiful Fall day in the country, relax, and enjoy the peacefulness of our alpacas, the antics of our Angora goats, and the playfulness of our Angora rabbits. Learn about the many steps...

Pumpkin Glow at Kingwood Center Gardens Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 50 N Trimble Rd, Mansfield, OH

Saturday & Sunday, October 16 and 17; Saturday & Sunday, October 23 and 24 The Pumpkin Glow returns! Enjoy garden paths lit with a thousand jack-o-lanterns carved by the community, Scarecrow Row...