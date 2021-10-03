What’s up Lawton: Local events calendar

(LAWTON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Lawton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawton:

Trunk or Treat 4 a Cause Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 910 NW 38th St, Lawton, OK

Join us for our annual trunk or treat for a cause! Admission is 1 canned good per person to get in! Food donations will be donated to the Lawton Food Bank.

Operation Christmas Child Luncheon Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7302 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK

It’s time for our annual Spaghetti Luncheon Fundraiser. Donations collected during this event will help cover the shipping costs for the Operation Christmas Child boxes as well as extra shoebox...

Horror Classics Halloween Paint Party Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 404 Southwest Lee Boulevard, Lawton, OK 73501

Our favorite horror stars are the subjects of this years paint party! Come dressed to kill! BYOB and snacks

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Trunk-or-Treat Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7302 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK

Trunk-or-Treat at First Baptist West Church, 7302 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm