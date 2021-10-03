CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

What’s up Lawton: Local events calendar

Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 6 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Lawton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtWHU_0cFqYKeK00

Trunk or Treat 4 a Cause

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 910 NW 38th St, Lawton, OK

Join us for our annual trunk or treat for a cause! Admission is 1 canned good per person to get in! Food donations will be donated to the Lawton Food Bank.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02p9Vk_0cFqYKeK00

Operation Christmas Child Luncheon

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7302 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK

It’s time for our annual Spaghetti Luncheon Fundraiser. Donations collected during this event will help cover the shipping costs for the Operation Christmas Child boxes as well as extra shoebox...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKG0d_0cFqYKeK00

Horror Classics Halloween Paint Party

Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 404 Southwest Lee Boulevard, Lawton, OK 73501

Our favorite horror stars are the subjects of this years paint party! Come dressed to kill! BYOB and snacks

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTZTc_0cFqYKeK00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Trunk-or-Treat

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7302 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK

Trunk-or-Treat at First Baptist West Church, 7302 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Christmas Child#Make Yourself#The Lawton Food Bank#Sun Oct 10#First Baptist West Church
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Lawton Today

Lawton Today

Lawton, OK
175
Followers
271
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy