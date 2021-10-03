Live events coming up in Valdosta

(VALDOSTA, GA) Valdosta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Valdosta area:

Traditional Worship Service Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:44 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 200 W Central Ave, Valdosta, GA

Young Life Valdosta/Lowndes Co Fundraising Banquet Valdosta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 211 West Central Avenue, Valdosta, GA 31601

We hope you can join us to celebrate and support what God is doing through Young Life in Valdosta/Lowndes County!

Faculty Recital: Andrew Nelson, trombone Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Valdosta, GA

Andrew Nelson, trombone, will perform on Tuesday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Whitehead Auditorium.

Ethics and Safety: Protecting Your Practice, Clients, and Yourself Valdosta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 304 E. Central Avenue, Valdosta, GA 31601

Ethics and Safety: Protecting Your Practice, Clients, and Yourself How we can protect ourselves and our clients

THE SOUTHERN SOUL OCTOBER FEST Valdosta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 101 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31601

THE 1ST ANNUAL SOUTHERN SOUL OCTOBER FEST WITH CALVIN RICHARDSON POKEY BEAR STACII ADAMS & MORE