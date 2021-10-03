Live events Hagerstown — what’s coming up

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Hagerstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hagerstown:

Maryland HQL CLass Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 19828 National Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Maryland HQL Class, 4 hours. Includes classroom instruction and live fire.

Washington County and the Crossroads of the American Revolution Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Enjoy a drink and have a think! At Culture & Cocktails, we tackle a historical topic with the help of a little liquid fortitude.

Blessing of Pets Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1035 Haven Rd, Hagerstown, MD

Each day our pets bless us with unconditional love and joy. Every year near the feast of St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4), many people of faith around the world host events where animals are...

Culture & Cocktails: 1955 Fairchild National Sports Car Races Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Enjoy a drink and have a think! At Culture & Cocktails, we tackle a historical topic with the help of a little liquid fortitude.

2021- Fierce AllStars Purse Bingo Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 9535 Mapleville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Join us for a FUN evening of friends, food and FIERCE Bingo!