Terre Haute events coming soon

 6 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Terre Haute calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Terre Haute area:

E Waste Wednesdays

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 3230 E Haythorne Ave, Terre Haute, IN

Our e-waste events have saved over 150,000 pounds of electronics from going into the landfill. FOR VIGO COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY (Non-Business) TO DISPOSE OF A TV WILL COST $20 per TV CASH OR...

Pumpkin Decorating (+ Wine!)

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 525 West Springhill Drive, Terre Haute, IN 47802

Bring the kids to decorate pumpkins, drink wine (or not!), and socialize!

Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores Football Tickets

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3300 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, IN

View the Youngstown State Penguins vs. Indiana State Sycamores game played on October 23, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

The Oak Ridge Boys

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 5500 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, IN

Check out The Oak Ridge Boys at Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute on October 10, 2021 and get detailed info for the event - tickets, photos, video and reviews.

Big Fun Band

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5500 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, IN

The Big Fun Band is going back to college. We will be performing during the tailgate of the Rose Hulman homecoming. Come jam with us and lets relive the glory days.

