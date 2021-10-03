Merced events calendar

(MERCED, CA) Merced is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Merced:

Bear Creek Family Fall Fest Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Merced, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Merced. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in Merced.

The Fat Man's Pallbearers at Merced Chamber of Commerce Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 531 W Main St, Merced, CA

The Fat Man's Pallbearers closing out the season at the Merced Chamber of Commerce You may also like the following

FIGHT CANCER Sweatfest Cycle Relay - Merced Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 350 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, CA 95340

Are you up for the challenge? Get a team together to keep the pedals moving during our 4-hour cycle ride, or for a challenge, sign up solo!

CONCIERTO GRUPO "ALFAREROS" DE REPUBLICA DOMINICANA Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 671 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, CA 95340

GRAN CONCIERTO FAMILIAR Estarán con nosotros desde República Dominicana, el grupo ganador del Grammy a la música Cristiana: "ALAFAREROS"

Fall Pathway Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 561 W 18th St STE C, Merced, CA

Fall Pathway at Tonia Hemme Fine Art & Creations561 W. 18th Street, Suite C, Merced, CA 95340, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 12:30 pm to 04:00 pm