Merced, CA

Merced events calendar

Merced News Beat
Merced News Beat
 6 days ago

(MERCED, CA) Merced is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Merced:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbeTC_0cFqYG7Q00

Bear Creek Family Fall Fest

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Merced, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Merced. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in Merced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ujbZ_0cFqYG7Q00

The Fat Man's Pallbearers at Merced Chamber of Commerce

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 531 W Main St, Merced, CA

The Fat Man's Pallbearers closing out the season at the Merced Chamber of Commerce You may also like the following

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCILm_0cFqYG7Q00

FIGHT CANCER Sweatfest Cycle Relay - Merced

Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 350 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, CA 95340

Are you up for the challenge? Get a team together to keep the pedals moving during our 4-hour cycle ride, or for a challenge, sign up solo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6oGg_0cFqYG7Q00

CONCIERTO GRUPO "ALFAREROS" DE REPUBLICA DOMINICANA

Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 671 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, CA 95340

GRAN CONCIERTO FAMILIAR Estarán con nosotros desde República Dominicana, el grupo ganador del Grammy a la música Cristiana: "ALAFAREROS"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PaIp_0cFqYG7Q00

Fall Pathway

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 561 W 18th St STE C, Merced, CA

Fall Pathway at Tonia Hemme Fine Art & Creations561 W. 18th Street, Suite C, Merced, CA 95340, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 12:30 pm to 04:00 pm

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced News Beat

Merced News Beat

Merced, CA
ABOUT

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

