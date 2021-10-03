Charleston calendar: What's coming up

(CHARLESTON, WV) Live events are coming to Charleston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Charleston area:

Fear on Hale Street Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:45 PM

Address: 210 Hale Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Do you dare face the FEAR on Hale Street? 2 levels of terrifying delight await you in this all new haunt. He told us to and we listen...

Hoppy Hallowine Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 Hale Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Beer, Wine, and Candy pairings to make you howl! 3 sample pairings and a psychic reading from renowned Jerry Lee with ticket then cash bar!

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Charleston Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Charleston, WV 25301

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.

Hale Street Family Fall Fest Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 210 Hale Street, Charleston, WV 25301

First annual Hallowpalooza Fall Festival. Inflatables, food, vendors, crafts, kids activities, games, costume contests, and more!

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston , WV, WV 25301

Join NPR Music and WVPB's Mountain Stage as we record a new episode for broadcast, live in Charleston, West Virginia.