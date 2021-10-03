CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events on the horizon in Lafayette

 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Lafayette calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lafayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xR8Yq_0cFqYELy00

People's Fall Bash 2021

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2006 N 9th St, Lafayette, IN

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!!! People's Brewing 11th Annual Fall Bash in Lafayette, IN will be held on Saturday 10/16/21! Music, food, beer, and fun!! A party for our patrons for a good cause! This year...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFviX_0cFqYELy00

Lafayette Coin Show

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2842 Old U.S. 231, Lafayette, IN

October 16 River City Community Center, Lafayette October 16, 2021 Categories: Community Events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJt9p_0cFqYELy00

3rd Annual Puptoberfest

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 652 Main St, Lafayette, IN

It's time once again for our annual fundraiser benefiting local animal shelters! There will be beer, wine, dog beer, dog play area, games, and music. The entire event is outdoors and completely...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HM6Pn_0cFqYELy00

JellyBean Jams:

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Address: 111 N 6th St, Lafayette, IN

PRESENTED BY DUKE ENERGY Hans & Brittany from Frank Muffin Saturday, Oct. 16 10:30 a.m. Lafayette’s popular rock band Frank Muffin plays original songs and cover tunes. We asked Hans & Brittany to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acbFu_0cFqYELy00

Jimbo Mathus and Dial Back Sound

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Jimbo Mathus of the Squirrel Nut Zippers performs at The Hollow on September 17th with special guest CoyoteBear! Ticket link: https://event.ontaptickets.com/.../jimbo-mathus-and-the... The Hollow...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lafayette Post

Lafayette Post

Lafayette, IN
With Lafayette Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

