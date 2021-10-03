CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events coming up in Lynchburg

 6 days ago

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Lynchburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lynchburg:

2021 Lobster Sale (pre-order)

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 3408 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Are you hungry for LOBSTERS? Just for lobster lovers like you, the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg is trucking in 2,000 fresh lobsters from Maine

Enchanted Trail: Hanging Out With Bats

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:20 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:40 AM

Address: 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Enchanted Trail is an immersive, outdoor story experience for families to enjoy on the Timbrook Park trails!

Acoustic Concert - Spencer Annis

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20715 Timberlake Road, #Suite 103, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Come see local indie artist Spencer Annis perform a small, intimate, acoustic concert. Free for Verbspace members, $15 for the public.

Daniel Barksdale's Still Wearing Your Name (The Stage Play)

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 615 Perrymont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Daniel Barksdale is back with a brand new theatrical stage play production, Daniel Barksdale's Still Wearing Your Name (The Stage Play).

CASA Shoe Sale 2022

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Address: 582 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Join us for Lynchburg's favorite shopping tradition - the CASA Shoe Sale! Thousands of brand new women's shoes - all for a great cause!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

