Scranton, PA

Scranton events coming soon

Scranton News Alert
 6 days ago

(SCRANTON, PA) Live events are lining up on the Scranton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Scranton area:

Agile & Scrum Classroom Training in Scranton, PA

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Welcome to Vistaedutech! We thank you for visiting Vistaedutech Agile and Scrum training page. Overview: Agile development practices offer tangible benefits in productivity and quality by rapidly...

Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Bald Mountain Rd, Scranton, PA

Last tour begins at 2:45 p.m. While the tour is reopening on a limited basis, officials will inform the public of any changes or additions to schedules of operation. For more information...

Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 420 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance...

CaPAA's Cyber Campus Drama Dept presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

CaPAA's Cyber Campus Drama Dept. presents The Addams Family Musical Thurs, Oct. 28 at 7pm (Cast A ) Friday, Oct. 29 at 7pm (Cast B ) Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7pm (Cast A ) Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2pm (Cast...

Halloween BINGO!

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 Vine St, Scranton, PA

Come out to play, socialize and win prizes during a special Halloween-themed BINGO at the Library! There will be at least 3 games and 3 chances to win. If there is still time, additional sessions...

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Scranton, PA
ABOUT

With Scranton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

