Scranton events coming soon

(SCRANTON, PA) Live events are lining up on the Scranton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Scranton area:

Agile & Scrum Classroom Training in Scranton, PA Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Welcome to Vistaedutech! We thank you for visiting Vistaedutech Agile and Scrum training page. Overview: Agile development practices offer tangible benefits in productivity and quality by rapidly...

Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Bald Mountain Rd, Scranton, PA

Last tour begins at 2:45 p.m. While the tour is reopening on a limited basis, officials will inform the public of any changes or additions to schedules of operation. For more information...

Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 420 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance...

CaPAA's Cyber Campus Drama Dept presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

CaPAA's Cyber Campus Drama Dept. presents The Addams Family Musical Thurs, Oct. 28 at 7pm (Cast A ) Friday, Oct. 29 at 7pm (Cast B ) Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7pm (Cast A ) Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2pm (Cast...

Halloween BINGO! Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 Vine St, Scranton, PA

Come out to play, socialize and win prizes during a special Halloween-themed BINGO at the Library! There will be at least 3 games and 3 chances to win. If there is still time, additional sessions...