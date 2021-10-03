CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Live events Daytona Beach — what’s coming up

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 6 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Live events are coming to Daytona Beach.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Daytona Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zd7aQ_0cFqY91a00

2021 An Advanced Course on Breast, Head and Neck Cancers

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Location: Halifax Health Medical Center – France Tower 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 3211

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9ABB_0cFqY91a00

Jim Demyan Memorial Jam at the Legendary Boot Hill Saloon

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 310 Main St, Daytona Beach, FL

Jim Demyan Memorial Jam at the Legendary Boot Hill Saloon at Daytona Beach, Florida, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYs2Y_0cFqY91a00

DUKE LIVEPARTY'S BCU WILDCAT ROUNDUP & HOMECOMING GETAWAY.

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 640 DR. MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

IT'S THE RETURN OF B-CU HOMECOMING, JEANS NIGHT OUT & ALUMNI SIP. TWO OF THE LONG LASTING ANNUAL EVENTS THAT PARTY WITH A PURPOSE.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4yy0_0cFqY91a00

Daytona Beach, FL ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: Daytona Beach, FL ServSafe® Certification, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PffBX_0cFqY91a00

Touch-N-Go Concert 2021 Ft. LAUV + MAX

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1 Aerospace Boulevard, Connolly Quadrangle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Touch-N-Go Productions presents LAUV with special guest MAX performing live at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#N Clyde Morris Blvd#Touch N Go Productions#Lauv
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
262
Followers
295
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy