Live events Daytona Beach — what’s coming up

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Live events are coming to Daytona Beach.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Daytona Beach:

2021 An Advanced Course on Breast, Head and Neck Cancers Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Location: Halifax Health Medical Center – France Tower 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 3211

Jim Demyan Memorial Jam at the Legendary Boot Hill Saloon Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 310 Main St, Daytona Beach, FL

Jim Demyan Memorial Jam at the Legendary Boot Hill Saloon at Daytona Beach, Florida, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 02:00 pm

DUKE LIVEPARTY'S BCU WILDCAT ROUNDUP & HOMECOMING GETAWAY. Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 640 DR. MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

IT'S THE RETURN OF B-CU HOMECOMING, JEANS NIGHT OUT & ALUMNI SIP. TWO OF THE LONG LASTING ANNUAL EVENTS THAT PARTY WITH A PURPOSE.

Daytona Beach, FL ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: Daytona Beach, FL ServSafe® Certification, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Touch-N-Go Concert 2021 Ft. LAUV + MAX Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1 Aerospace Boulevard, Connolly Quadrangle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Touch-N-Go Productions presents LAUV with special guest MAX performing live at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.