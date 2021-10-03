Live events Daytona Beach — what’s coming up
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Live events are coming to Daytona Beach.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Daytona Beach:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Location: Halifax Health Medical Center – France Tower 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 3211
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 310 Main St, Daytona Beach, FL
Jim Demyan Memorial Jam at the Legendary Boot Hill Saloon at Daytona Beach, Florida, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 02:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 640 DR. MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
IT'S THE RETURN OF B-CU HOMECOMING, JEANS NIGHT OUT & ALUMNI SIP. TWO OF THE LONG LASTING ANNUAL EVENTS THAT PARTY WITH A PURPOSE.
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: Daytona Beach, FL ServSafe® Certification, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 1 Aerospace Boulevard, Connolly Quadrangle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Touch-N-Go Productions presents LAUV with special guest MAX performing live at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
