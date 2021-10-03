Idaho Falls events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Live events are coming to Idaho Falls.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Idaho Falls area:



Deconstructed Sessions with Chad Wilson

Iona, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1672 Bone Rd, Iona, ID

Two amazing nights if music in the mountains! Chad Wilson, with special guests Britnee Kellogg, Lee Tucker, Trick Savage, Lance Dubroc 5 amazing artists, 2 epic nights of music, storytellers, and fun.



The Haunting on Midway Ave.

Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Ammon, ID

Date/Time Date(s) - 10/23/2021 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm Location Ammon Office Park 1468 Midway Ave. Ammon ID div Come see us for a family-friendly Halloween Parking lot fair. This will be a night full of...



Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!



Charity Fill-A-Bag in Idaho Falls!

Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2041 S 25th E, Ammon, ID

Get $5 off at our Charity Fill-A-Bag when you donate the items we can’t buy between now and October 22nd. Fill-A-Bag for $15 and get 15% off the entire store when you buy a bag! So far we've...



Giddy UP!!

Ririe, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Grab your cowgirl hat, boots and squeeze into your tight fittin' wrangler jeans! This years fall craft retreat theme is "Giddy UP!" Dates: October 14-16 (3 days & 2 nights) Check in: Anytime after...

