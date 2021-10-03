CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Albany calendar: What's coming up

Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 6 days ago

(ALBANY, GA) Albany has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Albany area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zu8yG_0cFqY05300

Rip The Runway

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Rip The Runway at HPER Gymnasium, 504 College Drive, Albany, United States on Thu Oct 07 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5T2M_0cFqY05300

South Georgia Havoc GT- The Sequel

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2602 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA

2000pt, 5 rounds GT missions ITC code of conduct enforced battle ready standards 40 players max Codex/FAQ cutoff 18 Sep 2021 Lists due 25 Sep 2021 Cash payout! You may also like the following...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WITt_0cFqY05300

Albany Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Albany, GA 31701

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Albany-area adults ages 18+)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vB7l_0cFqY05300

2021 Movies in the Park: Monsters University

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: South Front Street, Albany, GA 31701

Join Albany Recreation & Parks for this family-friendly, cinema experience! Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 23, 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHPM0_0cFqY05300

Agape Christian Worship Center Sunday Service

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3210 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Albany, GA 31701

Agape Christian Worship Center is located in Albany, Georgia. We are a disciple-making congregation focusing on transformation.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Hper Gymnasium#Sun Oct 10#Couple Com#Ga 31701#Albany Recreation Parks
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Albany News Flash

Albany News Flash

Albany, GA
138
Followers
287
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy