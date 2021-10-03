Albany calendar: What's coming up

(ALBANY, GA) Albany has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Albany area:

Rip The Runway Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Rip The Runway at HPER Gymnasium, 504 College Drive, Albany, United States on Thu Oct 07 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

South Georgia Havoc GT- The Sequel Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2602 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA

2000pt, 5 rounds GT missions ITC code of conduct enforced battle ready standards 40 players max Codex/FAQ cutoff 18 Sep 2021 Lists due 25 Sep 2021 Cash payout! You may also like the following...

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Albany, GA 31701

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Albany-area adults ages 18+)

2021 Movies in the Park: Monsters University Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: South Front Street, Albany, GA 31701

Join Albany Recreation & Parks for this family-friendly, cinema experience! Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 23, 2021!

Agape Christian Worship Center Sunday Service Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3210 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Albany, GA 31701

Agape Christian Worship Center is located in Albany, Georgia. We are a disciple-making congregation focusing on transformation.