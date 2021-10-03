CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Coming soon: Longview events

Longview Voice
 6 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) Live events are lining up on the Longview calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Longview area:

Pumpkins and Cotton on Blue

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Tall Pines Ave Ste 5, Longview, TX

Berry Pumpkins at Painting with a Twist, 100 Tall Pines Ave, Suite 5, Longview, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Lone Star Ice House

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1016 McCann Rd, Longview, TX

Its a Rock N Roll Dance PARTY!!! Ladies in FREE 'til 10 PM $2 Longnecks and Well Drinks 'til 10 PM Doors Open at 5 PM You may also like the following events from Lone Star Ice House

Northeast Texas Habitat Build Day - 310 Walnut Street Volunteer Schedule

Longview, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 310 Walnut Street, Longview, TX 75601

Calling All Volunteers! Help us make a difference! No experience is necessary, just the willingness to lend an extra hand. Come out and help

Painting Like a Ross! - Meadows in the Mountains

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Tall Pines Ave Ste 5, Longview, TX

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

Harvest Festival Livestock Show

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Grand Blvd, Longview, TX

Class 1: Livestock Equipment – Example: Livestock Feeders, Entry Gates, Saddle Rack, Livestock Carrier Class 2: Agriculture Machinery and Equipment – Example: Tractor Implements, Shop Equipment...

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

