Live events Wichita Falls — what’s coming up

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Live events are coming to Wichita Falls.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wichita Falls:

Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Travis Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Join us for a beautiful celebration of life as we bring Dia de Los Muertos to Downtown Wichita Falls.

Book Release Event Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1300 Lamar St, Wichita Falls, TX

Join us on October 14th at the Kemp Center for the Arts for our official Book Release Event! Participating poets from the Wichita Falls Poetry Society will be in attendance and take turns reading...

10/30/2021 8PM - MIDNIGHT Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 587 Coastal St, Wichita Falls, TX

Join us for the 2021 Haunted House season. Here at Insane Acres we are ready to give you the best show we can. To ensure that we can please read the disclaimer that we have posted on our website.

NRA Pistol Instructor Course Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2526 Missile Rd Suite 7, Wichita Falls, TX

The total cost for this course is $350. You will pay a $50 NON REFUNDABLE deposit when you enroll and the remaining $300 will be paid in person when you come to the course.

Worship & Prayer Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Worship & prayer all together in the sanctuary. (No separate children or student ministries.) Doors open at 6:30 PM.