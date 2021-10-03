CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

What's up Davenport: Local events calendar

Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 6 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) Live events are lining up on the Davenport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Davenport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fjuru_0cFqXn5U00

Righteous Brothers

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 10:30 AM

Address: 136 E 3rd St, Davenport, IA

LISTEN TO DOUG WAGNER ON NEWSTALK 1420 WOC BETWEEN 6AM AND 8AM TO WIN FREE TICKETS!! Reserved seat tickets will go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H8gv_0cFqXn5U00

Honoring Your Inner Child

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 312 North Main Street, Davenport, IA 52801

Creating space for women to be vulnerable and empower each other!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVxN3_0cFqXn5U00

Quad Cities Mac Down

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 421 West River Drive, Davenport, IA 52801

It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event the Quad Cities Has Ever Seen…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44T7vZ_0cFqXn5U00

Flo Rida em Rockford a Rhythm City Casino Resort

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA

Born Tramar Dillard September 17, 1979, Flo Rida grew up in the housing projects of the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens, Florida. He has been a member of a home-grown group, the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXiwr_0cFqXn5U00

Radical Warrior: August Willich's Journey

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 712 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA

Join us in-person at the GAHC on October 3rd at 2pm for a book talk and signing with author and historian David T. Dixon. He will discuss his new book "Radical Warrior: August Wilich\'s Journey...

ABOUT

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

