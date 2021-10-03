Live events coming up in Grand Junction

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Live events are lining up on the Grand Junction calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Junction:

Survivor Day 3K

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2735 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Survivor Day is a time to reflect on loss and recuperation. This year we walk, run, stroll, roll, or donate to support HopeWest Kids.

SOLD OUT - The Dead South at Avalon Theatre

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 645 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

The Dead South return to Grand Jct December 9th at The historic Avalon Theatre with special guest The Ghost of Paul Revere.

ELI YOUNG BAND

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

With momentum still high following their fourth career #1, MULTI-PLATINUM hitmakers ELI YOUNG BAND is making their debut at the W.

Micro Wrestling Returns: Mesa Theater

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Let's get ready to rumble at the Mesa Theater with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Yngwie Malmsteen + John 5

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Yngwie Malmsteen and John 5 live at Mesa Theater December 6th, 2021

