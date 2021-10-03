Live events on the horizon in San Angelo

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Live events are lining up on the San Angelo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Angelo:

Dinosaur Run San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

The Dinosaur Run is on Saturday October 30, 2021. It includes the following events: 5K Run, 10K Run, 2 Hour Timed Race, and 4 Hour Timed Race.

Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival at Fort Concho during En Plein Air Event San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 630 S Oakes St, San Angelo, TX

Sample wines while viewing displays that reflect the vineyards and wine industry of Central and West Texas.

Fort Concho Fright Night San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 630 S Oakes St, San Angelo, TX

Get ready for 2 nights of fun and frights! Fort Concho invites you to join us on October 29th & 30th for a spooktacular haunted house in our … More

SATLCA Varsity Football @ Wall San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Wall (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

Shane & Shane Concert San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 32 North Irving Street, San Angelo, TX 76903

Join us for a night of Worship at First Presbyterian on November 14 at 7pm.