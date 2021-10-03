CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Events on the Jackson calendar

Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) Jackson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

Cardio Drumming Happy Hour

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 309 South Jackson Street, Jackson, MI 49201

Certified personal trainer leads this stress-reducing fitness class using drum sticks, and yoga balls. Standing or seated.

Chronicles of the King : The Search for Sasquatch Launch Party!

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 209 East Washington Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201

Get your name in the credits of a feature film AND enjoy a night filled with karaoke, costumes, bigfoot, and Elvis himself!

2nd Annual Black Excellence Community Awards Banquet & Gala

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Address: 128 West Ganson Street, Jackson, MI 49201

2nd Annual Black Excellence Community Awards Banquet & Gala Honoring the LIFE CHANGERS, LEADERS, AND TRAILBLAZERS IN OUR COMMUNITY!

Celebration of Life for Jeffrey Steven Borg

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1970 Kibby Rd, Jackson, MI

View Jeffrey Steven Borg's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Brianne Whitt – Demo – October 5, 2021

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 3225 Fourth St, Jackson, MI

Brianne Whitt – Demo Meetings held at the Ella Sharp Museum Community Room, 3225 Fourth St., Jackson, MI 49203. Social time at 6pm, short meeting beginning at 6:30pm, presentation or demonstration...

ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

