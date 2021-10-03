CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

What’s up Bowling Green: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Bowling Green has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bowling Green area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0wyw_0cFqXSV700

2021 BTR Alumni Homecoming

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1745 The Bridge Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Join us for our Annual Alumni Homecoming 2021 and Discover the truth about yourself...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RE5oy_0cFqXSV700

Jouley/Electric Bus Tour - Warren County Public Schools Stop!

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 800 Brookwood Dr, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Come out and join us on Wednesday, October 27th for a special Jouley/ Electric Bus Demo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pz6mB_0cFqXSV700

Daniel Donato

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 522 Morris Alley, Bowling Green, KY 42101

A cosmic country evening with guitar slayer Daniel Donato 21+ Doors at 8pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VizmZ_0cFqXSV700

WKU Alpha & Sigma 50/50 Club Official Homecoming Party (21+ Event)

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 940 Morgantown Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Join WKU's Alphas and Sigmas as they celebrate 50 years at WKU. The 21+ event is the Official Party for Homecoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zNFt_0cFqXSV700

BGHS Class of 1976 45th Reunion

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

It’s time for our 45th Reunion! Enjoy an evening of food, drink, music, and reminiscing with friends!

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
