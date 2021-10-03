What’s up Bowling Green: Local events calendar

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Bowling Green has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bowling Green area:

2021 BTR Alumni Homecoming Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1745 The Bridge Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Join us for our Annual Alumni Homecoming 2021 and Discover the truth about yourself...

Jouley/Electric Bus Tour - Warren County Public Schools Stop! Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 800 Brookwood Dr, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Come out and join us on Wednesday, October 27th for a special Jouley/ Electric Bus Demo!

Daniel Donato Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 522 Morris Alley, Bowling Green, KY 42101

A cosmic country evening with guitar slayer Daniel Donato 21+ Doors at 8pm

WKU Alpha & Sigma 50/50 Club Official Homecoming Party (21+ Event) Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 940 Morgantown Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Join WKU's Alphas and Sigmas as they celebrate 50 years at WKU. The 21+ event is the Official Party for Homecoming.

BGHS Class of 1976 45th Reunion Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

It’s time for our 45th Reunion! Enjoy an evening of food, drink, music, and reminiscing with friends!