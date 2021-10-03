CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Concord events coming soon

Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 6 days ago

(CONCORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Concord calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concord:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVQVD_0cFqXMRz00

Cabarrus Center Open House!

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 57 Union Street South, Concord, NC 28025

Take a tour, grab some coffee and work from the Cabarrus Center for the rest of the day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYYvK_0cFqXMRz00

Come Puddle Paint at brewery in CONCORD!

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 165 Brumley Avenue NE, Suite 3001, Concord, NC 28025

Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gfz3J_0cFqXMRz00

Children's fundraising event with special appearance by Chuck-E-Cheese!

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 228 Lawndale Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC 28025

Fundraising event for children's book series written by local author Lauren Rosa! Raffle prizes, food trucks and even Chuck-E-Cheese himself

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGTEP_0cFqXMRz00

Briausha Bridal Shower

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 Union Street South, #Suite 106, Concord, NC 28025

Get Ready To Have Tea With The Bride To Be ! Honoring: Briausha McCauley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rtqK_0cFqXMRz00

Sisterhood Conference 2021

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4160 Zion Church Road, Concord, NC 28025

THIS IS LIFE! We are so thrilled for our annual Women's Conference on October 15th and 16th at New Life Church of Jesus Christ. (ALL AGES)

Concord News Watch

Concord News Watch

Concord, NC
126
Followers
289
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

