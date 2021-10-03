Concord events coming soon
(CONCORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Concord calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concord:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 57 Union Street South, Concord, NC 28025
Take a tour, grab some coffee and work from the Cabarrus Center for the rest of the day!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 165 Brumley Avenue NE, Suite 3001, Concord, NC 28025
Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 228 Lawndale Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC 28025
Fundraising event for children's book series written by local author Lauren Rosa! Raffle prizes, food trucks and even Chuck-E-Cheese himself
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 11 Union Street South, #Suite 106, Concord, NC 28025
Get Ready To Have Tea With The Bride To Be ! Honoring: Briausha McCauley
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 4160 Zion Church Road, Concord, NC 28025
THIS IS LIFE! We are so thrilled for our annual Women's Conference on October 15th and 16th at New Life Church of Jesus Christ. (ALL AGES)
