Live events coming up in Fairfield
(FAIRFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Fairfield.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:20 AM
Address: 2900 Gulf Dr, Fairfield, CA
Picture Re-Take Day at Laurel Creek Elementary, 2900 Gulf Dr, Fairfield, CA 94533, Fairfield, United States on Wed Oct 27 2021 at 08:20 am
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1035 Texas St, Fairfield, CA
A humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 4000 Suisun Valley Rd, Fairfield, CA
Join us for the NCWFA's 25th "Silver Anniversary" Specialty Show & Sweepstakes at Solano Community College on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Our judges are Patricial Mills [Dover]/ Puppy & Veteran...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 2529 Mankas Corner Rd, Fairfield, CA
Head to the Suisun Valley Filling Station every first Thursday from 5 –8pm and each Saturday from 4 –7pm for live music & more!
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:30 PM
Address: 1 Jelly Belly Lane, Fairfield, CA 94533
Very Cherry Red Kettle Kickoff 2020. Please RSVP w/ email. Hybrid event will be streamed via YouTube.
