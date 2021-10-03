College Station calendar: What's coming up

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) College Station has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around College Station:

University Bands Concert College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

The University Bands will perform in Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are 5.00 available online or in person at the MSC Box Office. Free tickets to students with a TAMU ID.

DJ Rob & Fatty’s Smoke shop present Houston legend Z-Ro College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 217 University Drive, College Station, TX 77840

Another amazing concert in the BCS brought to you by DJ Rob and Fatty's smoke shop

Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers @ Stage 12 (Brookshire Bros College Station) College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 455 George Bush Drive West, College Station, TX 77840

Join us for the Brookshire Brothers Birthday Bash, featuring Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers at Stage 12 on Thursday, October 7th!

Poker Crawl at Century Square College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 175 Century Square Drive, College Station, TX 77840

Join the Women's Council of Realtors Brazos Valley for the Century Square Poker Crawl! Tuesday, Oct. 12th - Check-in at 5:30pm at the Green

Jeep Night at The Ranch H-D College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4101 Texas 6 Frontage Rd, College Station, TX

Join us for Jeep Night here at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station, Texas on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021!