Live events coming up in Chico

(CHICO, CA) Chico is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chico:

Cal State San Marcos Men's Soccer at Chico State Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 W 1st St, Chico, CA

Cal State San Marcos Women's Soccer at Chico State Streaming Video: https://ccaanetwork.com/csusm/ https://www.csusmcougars.com/calendar.aspx?id=4951

Halloween with Angels Chico, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 146 West East Avenue, Chico, CA 95926

Come join Angels with heart at Savemart Foods as we celebrate Halloween and raise funds for our upcoming events.

Stansbury Home Tours Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 307 W 5th St #5505, Chico, CA

Come step back in time to the Victorian era with a tour of this magnificent home, occupied by only 2 generations and considered an exceptional example of original Victorian decor. The gardens are...

Chico Concerts Presents Mother Hips Duo Tim Bluhm/Greg Loiacano Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 592 E 3rd St, Chico, CA

The founding members of the Mother Hips perform an intimate acoustic show.

Introduction to Iyengar Yoga taught by Tom Hess — Yoga Center of Chico Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 250 Vallombrosa Ave #150, Chico, CA

This class will focus on the fundamentals of the yoga practice. There will be a half hour philosophy talk at the beginning and an hour and a half asana class after that. We will go over the basic...