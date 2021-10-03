Live events coming up in Chico
(CHICO, CA) Chico is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chico:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 400 W 1st St, Chico, CA
Cal State San Marcos Women's Soccer at Chico State Streaming Video: https://ccaanetwork.com/csusm/ https://www.csusmcougars.com/calendar.aspx?id=4951
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 146 West East Avenue, Chico, CA 95926
Come join Angels with heart at Savemart Foods as we celebrate Halloween and raise funds for our upcoming events.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 307 W 5th St #5505, Chico, CA
Come step back in time to the Victorian era with a tour of this magnificent home, occupied by only 2 generations and considered an exceptional example of original Victorian decor. The gardens are...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 592 E 3rd St, Chico, CA
The founding members of the Mother Hips perform an intimate acoustic show.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 250 Vallombrosa Ave #150, Chico, CA
This class will focus on the fundamentals of the yoga practice. There will be a half hour philosophy talk at the beginning and an hour and a half asana class after that. We will go over the basic...
Comments / 0