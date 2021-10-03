CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chico, CA

Live events coming up in Chico

Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 6 days ago

(CHICO, CA) Chico is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chico:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Q9jv_0cFqX6Pc00

Cal State San Marcos Men's Soccer at Chico State

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 W 1st St, Chico, CA

Cal State San Marcos Women's Soccer at Chico State Streaming Video: https://ccaanetwork.com/csusm/ https://www.csusmcougars.com/calendar.aspx?id=4951

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16v3bi_0cFqX6Pc00

Halloween with Angels

Chico, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 146 West East Avenue, Chico, CA 95926

Come join Angels with heart at Savemart Foods as we celebrate Halloween and raise funds for our upcoming events.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgJFa_0cFqX6Pc00

Stansbury Home Tours

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 307 W 5th St #5505, Chico, CA

Come step back in time to the Victorian era with a tour of this magnificent home, occupied by only 2 generations and considered an exceptional example of original Victorian decor. The gardens are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwlB7_0cFqX6Pc00

Chico Concerts Presents Mother Hips Duo Tim Bluhm/Greg Loiacano

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 592 E 3rd St, Chico, CA

The founding members of the Mother Hips perform an intimate acoustic show.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVfoU_0cFqX6Pc00

Introduction to Iyengar Yoga taught by Tom Hess — Yoga Center of Chico

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 250 Vallombrosa Ave #150, Chico, CA

This class will focus on the fundamentals of the yoga practice. There will be a half hour philosophy talk at the beginning and an hour and a half asana class after that. We will go over the basic...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Chico, CA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Cal State#Angels#Savemart Foods#Victorian
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Chico Updates

Chico Updates

Chico, CA
112
Followers
291
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy