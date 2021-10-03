Live events on the horizon in Fargo

(FARGO, ND) Fargo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fargo:

Girls Night Out The Show at The Four & Four (Fargo, ND) Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 404 4th Avenue North, #Suite #2, Fargo, ND 58102

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Fargo ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fargo, ND 58102

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

An Evening of Grace Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 670 4th Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102

"An Evening of Grace" is hosted by The Cullen Children's Foundation to raise awareness for our new initiative, ProjectGrace.

TEDxFargo 2021: Beyond Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 314 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102

Welcome back, friends. Join us for "ideas worth spreading" on October 7th, 2021.

Monthly Brewery Tours at Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 610 University Dr N, Fargo, ND 58102

Get a behind the scenes look at our newly renovated taproom, barbershop, brewing facility, and event space!