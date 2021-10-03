CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

Events on the Rock Hill calendar

Rock Hill Digest
Rock Hill Digest
 6 days ago

(ROCK HILL, SC) Rock Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rock Hill area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGrg8_0cFqWyIm00

SWAG BAG VENDORS Bring The Fire! G2G Fantasy Hair Show & Gospel Explosion

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2499 Firetower Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

We're here to support you being in two places at once while giving God the glory and sharing your talents with our audience.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHK12_0cFqWyIm00

Disrupt: A Live Coaching Experience

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Address: 575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

If you want to experience something different, you've gotta do something different! Get ready for your transformation!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cT5a_0cFqWyIm00

The Circus is Coming To Rock the HIll!

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 326 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Come join us in Rock Hill South Carolina as the host a gaming extravaganza. Fun for all the Family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251Ehj_0cFqWyIm00

Mr. & Mrs. Clean/Infection Control

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 tabor drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

This a 4 credit CEU class for Cosmetology Professionals based on infection control, as required by the South Carolina State Board.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcHdD_0cFqWyIm00

Sunday In-Person Worship Service

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1002 Saluda Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

We're excited you've chosen to worship with VFC! Help us do our part in public health and safety by RSVPing you and/or your family.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Live Events#Health And Safety#Sc#Sun Oct 10#Ceu#Cosmetology Professionals
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Rock Hill Digest

Rock Hill Digest

Rock Hill, SC
178
Followers
286
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy