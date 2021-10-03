Events on the Rock Hill calendar

(ROCK HILL, SC) Rock Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rock Hill area:

SWAG BAG VENDORS Bring The Fire! G2G Fantasy Hair Show & Gospel Explosion Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2499 Firetower Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

We're here to support you being in two places at once while giving God the glory and sharing your talents with our audience.

Disrupt: A Live Coaching Experience Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Address: 575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

If you want to experience something different, you've gotta do something different! Get ready for your transformation!

The Circus is Coming To Rock the HIll! Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 326 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Come join us in Rock Hill South Carolina as the host a gaming extravaganza. Fun for all the Family!

Mr. & Mrs. Clean/Infection Control Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 tabor drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

This a 4 credit CEU class for Cosmetology Professionals based on infection control, as required by the South Carolina State Board.

Sunday In-Person Worship Service Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1002 Saluda Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

We're excited you've chosen to worship with VFC! Help us do our part in public health and safety by RSVPing you and/or your family.