Greenville calendar: Events coming up

(GREENVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Greenville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:

Tammy Edwards & The Edwards Sisters Anniversary Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

To God be the Glory for all he is still doing…. This year we will have some amazing quartet groups with us. Don’t miss it

FIP3711 Fire Officer II Hybrid Greenville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

FIP3711 Fire Officer II Hybrid is on Facebook. To connect with FIP3711 Fire Officer II Hybrid, join Facebook today.

NED 4-H Volunteer Leaders Association-Fall Day Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 403 Government Circle, ## 2, Greenville, NC 27834

Join us for a fun filled fall day at the 2021 NED 4-H Volunteer Leaders Fall Day!

October 17th Art Event Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 802 Evans Street, Greenville, NC 27834

Join us Sunday October 17th as we host Alysia Bryant and her team for an art event for the Eastern North Carolina. Music, Art, and more

Fall Harvest Celebration at First Free Will Baptist Church Greenville NC Greenville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Email announcements to community@reflector.com . Testing kits The Greenville-Pitt County Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women will be distributing the Say Yes! free in-home COVID-19...