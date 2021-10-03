Greenville calendar: Events coming up
(GREENVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Greenville.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834
To God be the Glory for all he is still doing…. This year we will have some amazing quartet groups with us. Don’t miss it
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM
FIP3711 Fire Officer II Hybrid is on Facebook. To connect with FIP3711 Fire Officer II Hybrid, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 403 Government Circle, ## 2, Greenville, NC 27834
Join us for a fun filled fall day at the 2021 NED 4-H Volunteer Leaders Fall Day!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 802 Evans Street, Greenville, NC 27834
Join us Sunday October 17th as we host Alysia Bryant and her team for an art event for the Eastern North Carolina. Music, Art, and more
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Email announcements to community@reflector.com . Testing kits The Greenville-Pitt County Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women will be distributing the Say Yes! free in-home COVID-19...
