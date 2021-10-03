CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Redding events coming up

 6 days ago

(REDDING, CA) Redding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Redding:

In Person: Healthy Aging Symposium

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2100 Redding Rancheria Road, Redding, CA 96001

Equipping our community to age well into the golden years.

2021 Fashion Show Gala Premier by Redding Fashion Alliance

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 11:00 PM

Address: Market Street Promenade, Redding, CA 96001

POSTPONED--Gala Premier of the 2021 Redding Fashion Show Presented by Redding Fashion Alliance

RIVÄBĀSS

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: Sacramento River Trail, Redding, CA 96001

An electronic music and art showcase, featuring two stages of carefully curated bass-forward dance music.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Redding, CA 96001

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Fall Acorn Workshop

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3626 Railroad Avenue, Redding, CA 96001

What to expect: You will learn when/where to gather, how to leach acorns, how to grind into flour, how to store for the year.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redding News Flash

Redding News Flash

Redding, CA
189
Followers
289
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

