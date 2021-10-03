Redding events coming up

(REDDING, CA) Redding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Redding:

In Person: Healthy Aging Symposium Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2100 Redding Rancheria Road, Redding, CA 96001

Equipping our community to age well into the golden years.

2021 Fashion Show Gala Premier by Redding Fashion Alliance Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 11:00 PM

Address: Market Street Promenade, Redding, CA 96001

POSTPONED--Gala Premier of the 2021 Redding Fashion Show Presented by Redding Fashion Alliance

RIVÄBĀSS Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: Sacramento River Trail, Redding, CA 96001

An electronic music and art showcase, featuring two stages of carefully curated bass-forward dance music.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Redding, CA 96001

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Fall Acorn Workshop Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3626 Railroad Avenue, Redding, CA 96001

What to expect: You will learn when/where to gather, how to leach acorns, how to grind into flour, how to store for the year.