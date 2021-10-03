Tuscaloosa events coming soon

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Tuscaloosa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tuscaloosa area:

Reconnecting: Reuilding Relationships in a Post-Pandemic World Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1830 4th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Group Counseling Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1830 4th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Disney / Halloween Dance Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 751 Campus Dr W, Tuscaloosa, AL

Halloween 2021 Events In Coker. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Coker Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and more. Find out more...

Back 2 Impact • In-Person Worship Experience Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1110 26th Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL

Reserve your seat for In-Person worship with us at the Impact Nation Fellowship Church for 10:30 AM. Spaces are limited! Masks & Temperature Check-Ins are REQUIRED. Social Distancing will be...