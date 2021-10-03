CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa events coming soon

Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 6 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Tuscaloosa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tuscaloosa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLdwO_0cFqWqEy00

Reconnecting: Reuilding Relationships in a Post-Pandemic World

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1830 4th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

RECONNECTING: REBUILDING RELATIONSHIPS IN A POST PANDEMIC WORLD with featured presentation Socialization 101: Post Pandemic Etiquette

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQMnk_0cFqWqEy00

Group Counseling

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1830 4th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

RECONNECTING: REBUILDING RELATIONSHIPS IN A POST PANDEMIC WORLD with featured presentation, Socialization 101: Post Pandemic Etiquette

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sjE5_0cFqWqEy00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbNQl_0cFqWqEy00

Disney / Halloween Dance

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 751 Campus Dr W, Tuscaloosa, AL

Halloween 2021 Events In Coker. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Coker Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and more. Find out more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zdbdk_0cFqWqEy00

Back 2 Impact • In-Person Worship Experience

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1110 26th Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL

Reserve your seat for In-Person worship with us at the Impact Nation Fellowship Church for 10:30 AM. Spaces are limited! Masks & Temperature Check-Ins are REQUIRED. Social Distancing will be...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coker, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Live Events#Al Halloween#Family Friendly Events#Spooky Costume Parties#Eerie Coker Attractions#Sun Oct 10#Al Reserve#Social Distancing
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
144
Followers
289
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy